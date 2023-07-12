Norway Bay tourney celebrates Shawville’s 150th
CHARLES DICKSON
Norway Bay
July 8, 2023
A one-day golf tournament was held at the Norway Bay Golf Course at Astra Estates on Saturday as part of the celebration of Shawville’s 150th anniversary.
The event was organized by former Shawville Mayor Albert Armstrong, father of Jodi Armstrong, co-owner of Astra Estates with her husband John Edelman.
Of the 44 golfers who participated, seven were presented trophies in a late afternoon awards ceremony, officiated by current Shawville Mayor Bill McCleary, for an assortment of achievements on the golf course.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca