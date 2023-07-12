Norway Bay tourney celebrates Shawville’s 150th

CHARLES DICKSON Norway Bay July 8, 2023 A one-day golf tournament was held at the Norway Bay Golf Course at Astra Estates on Saturday as part of the celebration of Shawville’s 150th anniversary. The event was organized by former Shawville Mayor Albert Armstrong, father of Jodi Armstrong, co-owner of Astra Estates with her husband John Edelman. Of the 44 golfers who participated, seven were presented trophies in a late afternoon awards ceremony, officiated by current Shawville Mayor Bill McCleary, for an assortment of achievements on the golf course.

