Norway Bay watches former cottager Brousseau swim Olympic relay

Canada finishes 4th, narrowly misses medal

Wilf Brousseau’s cottage sits facing the Norway Bay pier, the place where his granddaughter Julie learned to swim.

On Thursday, clad in a red and white jersey bearing his family name and a cardboard cutout of his granddaughter’s face, he hosted family, friends, and other invited guests onto his lawn to watch Julie Brousseau compete in the Olympics for the first time.

A small group of supporters, mostly Brousseau’s close family, got up at the ripe hour of 5 a.m. to watch the swimmer, who spent her summers in Norway Bay, compete for team Canada in the qualifying rounds of the 4x200m freestyle relay, an event where each country fields a team of four swimmers, who each swim four lengths of the pool.

Don McGowan, Brousseau’s uncle-in-law and a member of the watch party, said some attendees weren’t even sure if Julie would swim for Team Canada at these Olympics.

At the Olympic trials in May, she didn’t swim fast enough to qualify for any individual events, casting serious doubt on her chances.

But ultimately her time was good enough to get her an invite for the relay team, a distinction many young swimmers get from the national swimming federation if they are considered promising talents who could reasonably benefit from the experience in order to be more successful in future Olympics.

As team Canada swam its qualifying rounds, 18-year-old Brousseau proved herself as one of her team’s fastest swimmers, posting Canada’s second-fastest time in the heats.

Don McGowan, Brousseau’s uncle-in-law, said there was a gut feeling among the Norway Bay spectators that, should Canada qualify for the final race, Julie would be given the role of team Canada’s anchor - a position often reserved for the team’s fastest swimmer.

“We said, ‘I have a feeling she’s going to make it.’”

The anchor, who swims last, must either hold down her team’s lead, or try to narrow the gap and overtake the leading swimmer, depending on the team’s position.

Sure enough, in Thursday’s final, which was broadcast outside on her grandfather’s lawn in front of a crowd of some 200 cheering fans, Brousseau had the unenviable position of trying to rescue her country from missing out on the podium.

As she got ready to jump in the pool for the fourth and final leg of the race, Canada sat in fourth place, behind the United States, Australia and China.

Summer McIntosh, the 17-year-old prodigy who to date has won four medals at these Paris games, preceded Brousseau in the order. She had narrowed the margin between the Canadians and the three leading teams, but there was still work to be done.

With a typical look of resolute determination on her face, Julie hopped in the pool, hoping to make up the gap and bring a medal to her country.

McGowan said ever since Brousseau was a kid learning to swim in Norway Bay, she has had a singular drive to succeed.

He said outside the pool she is a normal kid, but when she gets in the pool it’s all business.

“She’s such a nice kid, and she’s just a goofball, and very smart academically [ . . . ] but when she gets in the pool she’s absolutely single-minded; so competitive.”

As her leg of the race went on, it became clear the American, Aussie and Chinese swimmers were too fast, and she wasn’t able to close the gap.

Canada finished fourth behind those three teams, who won gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

At grandfather Brousseau’s cottage, everyone was cheering Julie on until the bitter end.

“I think some of the family were more stressed than she was,” McGowan joked, adding that it was nice to get together to celebrate Julie even if her race didn’t result in a medal.

The event raised over $900 for the Norway Bay Municipal Association, the group that organizes community events in the summer, including swimming lessons.

McGowan said he and other supporters are hoping to attend the next summer games in Los Angeles, should Brousseau qualify.

Wilf Brousseau (right) and his wife Judy Langley (left) watch in suspense as Julie Brousseau and her teammates make a run for a medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay event on Thursday afternoon. They hosted family, friends and others onto their lawn to watch their granddaughter compete at the Paris Olympics.