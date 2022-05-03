NSDF: A modern solution to an old problem

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is proposing the construction of an engineered facility for the permanent disposal of low-level waste at Chalk River Laboratories. The proposal is now before Canada’s nuclear regulator, which will make a final decision following public hearings that begin on May 30, 2022. Chalk River Laboratories – the main campus of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) – has been home to game-changing science for more than 70 years. Research at the site has not only saved countless lives through the development of cancer . . .

