One day on strike

The final speech at the picket lines in front of the MRC offices after Members of the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ) went on strike all day last Wednesday. At one point during the day the strikers and Council of Mayors met to affirm that both sides were still open to negotiations, yet a deal was yet to be reached. It remains to be seen whether more strike days will commence.

