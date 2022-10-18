One open, three to go: first mill to reopen

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac Oct. 13, 2022 With a long history of being a logging region and building the local economy around the forestry industry, when mills started closing in 2008, many people were devastated and jobs were lost. At the time Smurfitstone, Davidson, Rapides-des-Joachims and Jovalco all closed. After years of trying to revive the forestry industry in the region, the time has finally come. On October 13, Commonwealth Plywood Company Ltd., owned by Bill Caine Jr., announced the reopening of its sawmill located in Rapides-des-Joachims. The company operates more than 10 processing plants in Quebec and one in the United States. It harvests, processes and distributes for . . .

