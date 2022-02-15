Optimizing English-speaking youths’ access to mental health and social services

Carole St-Aubin Pontiac Feb.16, 2022 In collaboration with the Connexions Resource Centre, the Community Health and Social Network (CHSSN) has launched a survey aimed at English-speaking young adults between the ages of 18 to 29 living in the Outaouais. They are hoping to hear about and collect information regarding the challenges that . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca