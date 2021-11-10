Ottawa band inpired by Bristol landmark releases debut album

Jorge Maria Pontiac Nov. 10, 2021 An Ottawa band whose name is inspired by a local landmark in Bristol has released their debut album. The Indie-Pop duo Bristol Mines made up of Burke Johnson and Isaac Baronikian, met through an audio engineering program in Ottawa. Over the past year, they’ve been . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca