Friday, November 12, 2021
Left to right: Isaac Baronikian and Burke Johnson appear in their music video called Find me a Reason, released in conjuntion with their EP which came out last week.
News 

Ottawa band inpired by Bristol landmark releases debut album

Liz Draper

Jorge Maria
Pontiac Nov. 10, 2021
An Ottawa band whose name is inspired by a local landmark in Bristol has released their debut album.
The Indie-Pop duo Bristol Mines made up of Burke Johnson and Isaac Baronikian, met through an audio engineering program in Ottawa.
Over the past year, they’ve been . . .

