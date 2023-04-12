Ottawa River water levels forecasted to rise over coming weeks

Connor Lalande Pontiac April 7, 2023 The Ottawa River Regulation Committee is warning watershed residents of expected increasing water levels and flows along the Ottawa River over the next number of weeks. According to a press release distributed by the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, while Ottawa River levels and flows are presently close to normal, current and forecasted weather conditions are likely to result in increased water flows. “With the snow pack being above normal for this time of year in several areas within the Ottawa River basin, flows and levels along the main stem of the Ottawa River are expected to rise above average values over the next few weeks,” read the release. With water levels and flows rising in the near future, the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas increases, according to the release. “Depending on weather conditions to come, water levels could reach minor flooding levels over the next few weeks due to the high snow pack in several areas at the present time.” The release defines minor flooding levels as when, “parts of some streets, lawns and parks (in flood vulnerable areas) are beginning to flood, with no or few bundling being affected by water levels.” Current and forecasted water conditions along the Ottawa River can be accessed at the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board website (www.ottawariver.ca) or by calling 1-888-621-0059 to hear a prerecorded message regarding conditions.

