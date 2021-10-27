Otter Lake man in court for possession of child pornography
Jorge Maria
Gatineau Oct. 27, 2021
Archille Belland, 56, of Otter Lake, has been arrested by Sûreté du Québec and faces charges of the “possession and distribution of child pornography, accessing child pornography and improper storage of a firearm,” according to a French-language press release issued last Wednesday.
Belland appeared in court at the Gatineau Courthouse to face the charges on Oct. 19.
The operation was conducted by SQ investigators specializing in sexual exploitation of children on the internet and in collaboration with MRC Pontiac’s SQ detachment in Campbell’s Bay. Belland was arrested in connection with child pornography found in his residence going back 10 years, from 2011 to 2021.
