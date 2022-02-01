Out with the old, in with new restrictions

Nikki Buechler

Pontiac February 2, 2022

Quebec is reporting a slight drop in COVID hospitalizations as a protest concerning vaccine mandates began in front of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa on Saturday, fueled by truckers from across the country.

Though some restrictions have been lifted as of Monday, vaccine passports remain in place for people over the age of 13.

The freedom to dine in a restaurant has returned, and restaurants are allowed to seat customers at 50% capacity. A maximum of four people or 2 bubbles will be allowed per table. Alcohol service will cease at 11 p.m. and restaurants must close by midnight.

Kids will be allowed to play sports again, but under 18 sports are practice only, and limited to 25 people. Concession stands are allowed to be open. Ski resorts may open at 50% capacity, and outdoor sports and recreational activities are permitted without restrictions.

Long term (private) care homes are permitting visitors, a maximum of four per day, and a resident can receive two people at a time. Public care homes will allow a maximum of two visitors per day, and residents may see one at a time.

As of Monday January 31, it is necessary to show a vaccine passport to enter a big-box store with a surface area of more than 1,500 square metres, except for grocery stores and pharmacies. At the moment, two vaccine doses are required, but this will eventually be changed to three doses. Canadian retailers have expressed concern that this will be an additional burden to store owners, who were already experiencing issues due to COVID restrictions. Shoppers are advised to expect queues in front of stores as retail establishments check passports of people entering.

A vaccine passport is also required to enter an SAQ, unless you are an employee. Cannabis stores are also required to refuse entry to people without a vaccine passport.

The Quebec government is still considering a financial penalty for unvaccinated people, the bill will be debated in the National Assembly before a decision is made, the bill could be tabled as early as next month.

The following restrictions will be

modified starting on February 7:

Places of worship may reopen at 50% capacity, with a maximum of 250 people with proof of vaccination.

Funerals will be permitted, limited to 50 people in attendance. No vaccine passport is required.

Indoor events may be held, at 50% capacity, with a maximum of 500 people. A vaccine passport is necessary.

Outdoor events are permitted, with a maximum of 1,000 people and vaccine passports are mandatory.

As of Monday, the Quebec government has confirmed a decline in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. There are now 2,888 people hospitalized across the province, and ICU cases have also dropped, the number is currently 223. There are still 40,199 active cases in Quebec currently. Cases peaked on January 19, at 3,425.

Vaccinations and passports

Vaccination appointments are available, it is free and recommended for anyone 5 and older unless contraindicated. After the first dose, a 3 month period must be respected before administration of the second dose, and an interval of 8 weeks between the second dose and the booster. Some walk-in clinics are offering first and second doses for people 12 and older.

Quebec residents may now report positive COVID-19 results to the following website: https://covid19.quebec.ca/autodeclaration/en/accueil.

As of Jan 31, CISSSO listed the following statistics for the Pontiac area:

Alleyn-et-Cawood: 5 or fewer (no increase)

Bristol: 17 (+2)

Bryson: 33 (no increase)

Campbell’s Bay: 34 (+1)

Chichester: 17 (+1)

Clarendon: 5 or fewer (no increase)

Fort-Coulonge: 117 (+11)

Île-du-Grand-Calumet: 16 (+1)

L’Îsles-aux-Allumettes: 31 (no increase)

Litchfield: 5 or fewer (no increase)

Mansfield and Pontefract: 190 (+14)

Otter Lake: 36 (no increase)

Portage-du-Fort: 5 or fewer (no increase)

Rapide-des-Joachims 5 or fewer (no increase)

Shawville: 94 (+5)

Sheenboro: 5 or fewer (no increase)

Thorne: 5 or fewer (no increase)

Waltham: 18 (no increase)