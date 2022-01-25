Outbreak at Fort Coulonge manor

Carole St-Aubin
Pontiac Jan.26, 2022
According to a Jan. 21 CISSSO press conference, 37 residents at the Sacre Coeur Manor in Fort Coulonge have tested positive for COVID. Additional healthcare personnel were dispatched to help contain the situation.
There is also an outbreak at the Pontiac Reception Centre in Shawville, four residents have tested positive.
Although fewer health-care workers were . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca