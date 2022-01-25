Outbreak at Fort Coulonge manor

Carole St-Aubin Pontiac Jan.26, 2022 According to a Jan. 21 CISSSO press conference, 37 residents at the Sacre Coeur Manor in Fort Coulonge have tested positive for COVID. Additional healthcare personnel were dispatched to help contain the situation. There is also an outbreak at the Pontiac Reception Centre in Shawville, four residents have tested positive. Although fewer health-care workers were . . .

