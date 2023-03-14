Over $1.2 million announced for entrepreneurial development in MRC Pontiac

Brett Thoms Bryson March 9, 2023 During the same March 9 press conference where the MRC Pontiac and the province announced the over $2.5 million in grants for local projects through the Regions and Rurality Fund Volet 4, the provincial government’s representative Gatineau MNA Robert Bussière also a $1,249,998 agreement to stimulate entrepreneurial development through the Regions and Rurality Fund Volet 3. The funds are aimed at creating, supporting, or expanding new and existing businesses in various industrial sectors. The funds will also be used to encourage young people to be entrepreneurial and put down roots in the Pontiac. The Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation (MAMH) is contributing $1,041,665 from the “Signature innovation” projects component of the Regions and Rurality Fund and MRC is contributing $208,333. “On behalf of my colleague Andrée Laforest, I welcome the initiative announced today. Our government considers it essential that the MRC have the financial leverage they need to stimulate the vitality of their regions. This agreement will have concrete repercussions, promote the entrepreneurial culture and foster economic development in the region, said Bussière. “As Warden of the MRC Pontiac, I am very grateful to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for this funding to promote the development of Pontiac SMEs. Our region is built on a strong entrepreneurial spirit as well as dedicated and creative citizens. I look forward to the exciting projects that will come out of this initiative and believe it will have a great impact on the revitalization of the Pontiac,” Jane Toller said about the initiative. More information on the allocation of funds will be available at a later date.

