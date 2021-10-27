Parents’ Voice: What to do with all that candy

Every week before Halloween, I write this article — what do we do with all the candy? Now, don’t get me wrong, I love candy but that is the problem. It really doesn’t matter how many houses we end up at, we always end up with way too much candy. So, this year I spent some time on the internet and came up with my top 10 list of things to do with Halloween candy.

1. DIY trail mix. Take your Smarties, M&Ms or other little candies and chocolates and add them to nuts, pretzels and dry fruit to make your own trail mix.