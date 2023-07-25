Party in the park at Shawville’s Mill Dam

Liz Draper

Shawville July 22, 2023

Mill Dam Park in Shawville was the place to be for children on Saturday as The Parents’ Voice hosted their biennial Park Party.

Over the course of the four hour event, children were able to choose from several activities, among the usual park staples such as the splash pad and playground.

Junkyard Symphony performed an entertaining act that brought a lot of laughter from children and parents alike. Echo the Clown, also know as Eric O’Brien, was on-site making balloon creations upon request, as well as performing a magic and juggling act.

Lyzanne Cuddihy and family had a station set up and were offering face painting and glitter tattoos, 4-H was there with a petting zoo as well as ice-cream and freezies for sale. For those looking for more than a cold treat, the Shawville Lions Club was also on-site hosting a barbeque.

Entrance to the Park Party was free with a donation of a park toy and Parents’ Voice President, Alina Holmes, said she was pleased with the turnout.

“We had lots of great donations for our park toys bin,” Holmes began. “It is always available when kids come to the park. They have scoops and trucks and buckets to use. It’s always a big hit but they often get worn out by the end of the year, so we are really grateful for all the donations.”

Holmes also mentioned the history of the Park Party and what motivates The Parents’ Voice committee to continue organizing it.

“The very first Park Party we did was to celebrate our shade sail we had fundraised for and put in. The turnout was so fantastic and everyone had so much fun that we decided that it was worth continuing. Really, the goal at the end of the day is to bring the community together and do something for families. We’ve always had an excellent turnout,” Holmes said, adding that the party is held every second year. Every other year they organize the ever-popular Touch-A-Truck.

“We go back and forth between the two events and try to keep something different all the time, so nothing gets old, everything’s always new and exciting,” Holmes said.

Judging by the smiles on the childrens’ painted faces, and the squeals of delight heard throughout the entire park, it was another successful party.

Echo the Clown had been on-site making balloon creations upon request, afterwards he entertained the crowd with a magic and juggling act. Echo the Clown welcomed the chance to bring kids up to help with his act. Amélie Holmes thought it was funny when he pretended to put a clown nose on her.

