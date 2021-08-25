People’s Party of Canada introduces a new candidate

Eva Baldi
Norway Bay July 10, 2021
The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) has announced their candidate for Pontiac riding.
The PPC website names David Gottfred as their candidate. The party has released virtually no information on Gottfred other than his name. No public social media, no public information, and no photos of him are available.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca