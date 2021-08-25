People’s Party of Canada introduces a new candidate

The PPC website names David Gottfred as their candidate. The party has released virtually no information on Gottfred other than his name. No public social media, no public information, and no photos of him are available.

The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) has announced their candidate for Pontiac riding.

