Petty-Holmes Fitness Gym dedicated at PHS

Pontiac High School officially dedicated a new weightlifting room on Friday. The new room is called the Petty-Holmes Fitness Gym in honour of the hard work and dedication of John Petty and David Holmes, two former PHS teachers. Carol Holmes and John Petty were present at the unveiling.

