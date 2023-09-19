Plager Boys play Raymond Johnston Centre

Glen Hartle Otter Lake September 16, 2023 The Otter Lake Senior Citizen’s Club hosted the community on Saturday evening at the Raymond Johnston Center. On stage were the Plager Boys, bringing their brand of feel-good music to the sold out hall. Their most popular song – The Otter Lake Boys – is such a hit that they played it twice and could likely have played it more. On hand were some of the folks mentioned in the song, including Ronnie Zimmerling, who beamed each time his name rang out and who joyfully shared some of the tales behind the lyrics.

