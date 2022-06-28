Planting trees for the future

The Grade 6 kids at L’Envolée in Campbell’s Bay, planted a tree on June 15th in the municipal park by the baseball park in Campbell’s Bay. The tree was given to them by the Municipality of Campbell’s Bay, André Fortin and Bio-Horticentre Méristème in Aylmer. In addition to planting a tree, every student wrote a secret wish for the future that was sealed inside a time capsule that was buried under the tree. The 12 graduates participated in the planting of the bur oak. Pictured from left to right pictured is the Kiana Dorris-Perrier, Lily-Rose Beauregard, Nève Murphy, Bo Paquette-Marion, Paige Hearty, Katelynne-Leigh Gauthier, Finley Dagenais, Raphaël Fleury, Levi Sauriol, John Enmel, Ana-belle Dorris-Perrier, and Gaïa Riopel.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca