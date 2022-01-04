Thursday, January 6, 2022
News 

Police appeal for information concerning vehicle burglaries

Liz Draper

Nikki Buechler
Ladysmith 24. Dec.
Churchgoers sitting in pews of St. John’s Lutheran church in Ladysmith were targeted by thieves during Mass on Christmas Eve.
During the hour-long service, two vehicles parked side-by-side at the back of the parking lot were burglarized. Those attending the service returned to their vehicles to find a clear set of tire impressions in the snow leading to broken glass, and two cars missing windows and valuables.
As they settled in for a long . . .

