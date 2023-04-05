Police news – April 5, 2023

Highway 148 collision leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A collision east of Shawville on Highway 148 resulted in the death of a 55 year old woman on April 3. According to police, the incident occurred around 7 a.m. and was the result of a westbound vehicle losing control while navigating a curve, and drifting into a vehicle traveling the opposite direction. The driver of the vehicle that had lost control was sent to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified by police as Roxanne Cadieux from Quyon.

The occupants of the other vehicle, one driver and one passenger, were also sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) investigation is ongoing and more details are set to be released in the near future.

Mansfield resident arrested for meth possession

A 47 year old Mansfield resident was arrested for narcotics possession April 1. While conducting a road safety check on rue Hérault in Mansfield, Sûreté du Québec officers based in the MRC Pontiac discovered narcotics and arrested the driver.

According to police, officers seized 98 methamphetamine tablets and $380 in Canadian currency from the vehicle. The vehicle itself was likewise seized for a period of 30 days.

While the driver was later released, he is scheduled to appear at the Campbell’s Bay Court House at a later date. According to police, it is possible he will face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Luskville man arrested in connection with “pedophile hunter ring”

A 40 year old Luskville man has been arrested as one of five people reported to have been undertaking a hunt for suspected pedophiles in Gatineau in recent months, a press release from the Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau announced on Mar. 30.

According to the press release, five individuals were arrested and charged with multiple crimes for allegedly taking part in these activities. The release did not offer many details on the exact nature of the alleged crimes.

Luskville’s André Chevalier-Robitaille faces charges of two counts of criminal harassment, three counts of intimidation and two counts of sequestration. Among the five men arrested in relation to the “hunt for suspected pedophiles”, Chevalier-Robitaille is the only one not facing counts of distribution of child pornography.

The phenomenon of vigilante pedophile hunting is not new. Individuals take it upon themselves to track and sometimes confront those they believe to be involved in pedophilic activities.

Police were first notified that these activities were taking place in the Gatineau region in January of this year.

“Police officers from the Service de la sécurité publique de la MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais as well as the Sûreté du Québec assisted the Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau in the operation,” the statement, translated into English, read.

According to police, computer equipment and improperly stored firearms were also seized during executed search warrants.

News articles all compiled by Connor Lalande