Police say radioactive tools in Luskville car crash no danger to public

A 37-year-old man from Gatineau is facing fines from the MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police after speeding and losing control of his vehicle near Luskville during the heavy rain on Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Martin Fournel, spokesperson for the MRC des Collines police, the vehicle was travelling eastbound on the four-lane section of the 148, when around 3:40 p.m. the driver was recorded by police radar driving at a speed of 126 km/h while passing two vehicles. Shortly after, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to wet pavement, hit a guardrail, and subsequently crashed into the median. Sgt. Fournel explained the driver informed police he had survey equipment in his vehicle, which contained radioactive components, and which may have been damaged after the crash. “It was more of a precaution than real danger,” Fournel noted. He said the equipment was not damaged and no radioactive substances were spilled, but that even if compromised, the equipment would only require a small safety radius of about five metres. “When you see the radioactive sign, naturally it can be a cause for concern, but in this case there was no real threat.” Despite the initial fear, the incident concluded without any harm from the equipment. Sgt. Fournel emphasized that while the radioactive stickers can be alarming, the actual risk in this scenario was minimal. This incident mirrors a similar event last year in Val-des-Monts, where another surveyor’s vehicle carrying similar equipment ran into a residence at the corner of route Principale and route du Carrefour. On both occasions, safety protocols were promptly executed, ensuring public safety. According to Sgt. Fournel, the individual involved in the accident received a fine for speeding, as well as a fine for having a vehicle with non-conforming tires.

