Pontiac candidates on Bill 96

Jorge Maria & Julien St-Jean

Pontiac August 25, 2021

In the run-up to the federal election on Sept. 20, THE EQUITY will be asking questions to the candidates vying for a seat in Pontiac. Readers can send in their questions to editor@theequity.ca to be printed in upcoming editions. Questions should apply to all candidates and be suitable in scope to be responded to in 200-300 words.

First Question: The Pontiac is bilingual and has a large anglophone population. Bill 96 has proven to be a major concern for the people of the Pontiac. Taking this into consideration, what is your position on the bill?