Pontiac Chamber hosts receptionfor MRC’s new economic development director

Madelaine Methot Campbell’s Bay July 13, 2023 The Pontiac Chamber of Commerce hosted a “5-to-7” gathering at Brauwerk Hoffman in Campbell’s Bay on Thursday evening, featuring Guillaume Boudreau, MRC Pontiac’s recently-appointed Director of Economic Development, as guest speaker. Boudreau welcomed the two dozen guests with a toast. “This is a toast to you all for your contributions to the local economy in the Pontiac,” he said before sharing his thoughts on the importance of locally-owned businesses and how they contribute to the economy in major ways by creating jobs and building stronger relationships in communities. In his speech, Boudreau described his own background and his passion for entrepreneurship. He also outlined the funds available for Pontiac businesses, among other groups, in the coming year, reminding guests of the current call for project proposals for the $2 million Regions and Rurality Fund being offered by the MRC. Sébastien Bonnerot, President of the Chamber, and owner of the Senior Comets hockey team in Fort Coulonge, closed out the meeting with an announcement about a new project he is working on. “A great example of the opportunities for synergy that are offered through the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce is a new Comets Beer project I am working on in collaboration with Hoffman Brewery,” said Bonnerot “The opportunity to produce this and learn about the process was only possible through the relationships formed through the Chamber, so thank you”, he said.

C of C president takes opportunity to announce new beer project

