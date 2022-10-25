Pontiac Chamber of Commerce holds first AGM since 2019

Brett Thoms Shawville October 19, 2022 The Pontiac Chamber of Commerce held its first annual general meeting (AGM) since 2019 this past Wednesday at the Little Red Wagon Winery. The meeting saw the overview of last year’s minutes, the selection of board members, the overview of the group’s financial situation and presentations. The meeting was scheduled to have a speaker from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, however that person contracted covid, so the organizations had to improvise by doing an impromptu round table from all the business owners present. “It was really fun,” said Jessice Forgues, the director general of the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce. “The questions kept continuing - one business person would nominate another business person to come up until . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca