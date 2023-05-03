Pontiac Chamber of Commerce hosts first aid course

Connor Lalande Shawville April 29, 2023 The Pontiac Chamber of Commerce hosted a first aid course at the Shawville Community Lodge this past weekend. A two day event - taking place both Saturday and Sunday - the course attracted 15 participants and covered a wide range of first aid topics. According to David Pellerin, who oversaw the training, the course being offered was specifically designed for use in the workplace. “We talk about more risk related environments,” said Pellerin. “If you’re working with heavy machinery, forklifts, if you’re working with hazardous materials, the protocols are more adapted to those situations, versus someone who is just learning basic CPR. So that’s the difference between this training and what you might hear of or see other types of training.” A second course was offered May 1 and 2.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca