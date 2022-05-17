Tuesday, May 17, 2022
A whole school effort, the students at Pontiac Continuing Education school in Shawville rallied together to help out with the bake sale that was held last Friday. Back row, left to right: Joel Lance, Ethan Lafonte, Owen Ballard, Gabrielle Graveline, Sandra Leger, Jessie McCoshen, Anna Maria Moore, Josee Lynn Mallette. Front row, left to right: Kyle Picken, Stacey Desabrais, Margaret Connolly (teacher) and Pam Shea.
Highlight News 

Pontiac Continuing Education raise $1,100 to send aid to Ukraine

Liz Draper

Zainab Al-Mehdar
Shawville May 13, 2022
Learning about the war in Ukraine, Colin Dubé, a student at the Pontiac Continuing Education school in Shawville, went to his teachers and asked if they could help raise awareness and money to help people displaced by the war.
Dubé put a proposal to . . .

