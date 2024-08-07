Pontiac County Recipes makes a comeback

As part of an ongoing series, we are publishing one recipe every week from Pontiac County Recipes, a collection of kitchen secrets from across the region, published by Pontiac Printshop in 1968.

Our recent rediscovery of this collection has inspired us to recirculate every recipe in the book, by way of this newspaper, through the communities from which they first came to us.

When we have space, we will also share the introduction to the book, written by my grandmother and longtime editor of this newspaper, Rosaleen Dickson.

This week’s recipes offer three different renditions of what has long been a Pontiac staple – baked beans.

If you recognize a recipe from either your grandparents’ kitchen, or from your own, please write to us. We would love to hear about how these recipes have lived on.