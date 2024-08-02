Pontiac County Recipes makes a comeback

12 Views

In 1968, Pontiac Printshop published a collection of recipes from across Pontiac county in a small yellow booklet.

It was titled Pontiac County Recipes, and a copy of it was recently gifted to me.

On its front cover, in a cherry red colour, a woman wearing a pressed collared shirt and a checkered apron holds a mixing bowl in her left hand and a wooden spoon in her right.

“Look what we’ve cooked up! . . .” reads the text to the left of her.

Our rediscovery of this collection has inspired us to publish one recipe on this page every week until every recipe has been recirculated, by way of this newspaper, through the communities from which they first came to us.

If you recognize a recipe from either your grandparents’ kitchen, or from your own, please write to us. We would love to hear about how these recipes have lived on.

This week, we are publishing the introduction to this small but mighty book, written by my grandmother and longtime editor of this newspaper, Rosaleen Dickson, along with the book’s “Sea-Pie” recipe, ahead of Bryson Lions’ annual Cipaille Supper this Sunday.