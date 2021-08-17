Pontiac Enchanté goes outdoors

The event began with a ballet from musical trio “Hear•Say,” followed by a talk regarding the Perseid Meteor Showers by AstroPontiac president, another performance by the group “Duo Octavian” and finally attendees were able to view the night sky with telescopes provided by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. The view from the telescope was projected onto a screen for the audience throughout the evening.

On a cool Saturday evening, people were drawn to Venturing Hills Farm in Luskville for an in person edition of Pontiac Enchanté’s concert series.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca