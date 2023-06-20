Pontiac High School leadership class puts on school-wide baseball tournament

Eva Baldi Shawville June 5, 2023 Earlier this month, the Pontiac High School leadership class put on a baseball tournament for their fellow students. The tournament ran from nine in the morning until the last bell of the day. The students had the opportunity either to sign up and play in the tournament or cheer on other students. Teams were chosen by Mr. Greer and Mr. Findlay. According to Peyton Ireland, the two teachers kept skill level in-mind, hoping to make the tournament as evenly matched as possible. The leadership class was in charge of organizing the day and manning the barbeque. According to Isabelle Durocher, the leadership class is an opportunity given for students in grade 11 to get involved within the school and organize activities, while learning how to be an effective leader. “We focus on what it is to be a leader - the emotions that come into it and all the different ways you’re able to mentor someone, and influence someone while supporting them at the same time,” said Durocher. Both Ireland and Durocher noted that they would strongly encourage incoming students to take leadership in their final year as it has allowed them to make positive changes in their school. “I just really like helping out and seeing how that brings joy to people,” said Ireland on her time in leadership class.

