Pontiac High School students get to celebrate grad in the gym again

Last Saturday, PHS graduates got to do something they haven’t done in two years: celebrate graduation inside. The excitement was palpable as students and parents packed in a socially distanced manner, to the PHS gymnasium. Students sat with their parents in small family bubbles. Acknowledging the return to somewhat normal, Principal . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca