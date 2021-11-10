Friday, November 12, 2021
Cadence Beck speaks to the crowd during the PHS’s first indoor high school grad in two years.
News 

Pontiac High School students get to celebrate grad in the gym again

Liz Draper


Last Saturday, PHS graduates got to do something they haven’t done in two years: celebrate graduation inside.
The excitement was palpable as students and parents packed in a socially distanced manner, to the PHS gymnasium. Students sat with their parents in small family bubbles.
Acknowledging the return to somewhat normal, Principal . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca