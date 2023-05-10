Pontiac Market returns for 5th year

Connor Lalande Luskville May 6, 2023 The Pontiac Market returned to the Luskville Community Centre this past Saturday. Boasting vendors from throughout the Pontiac and beyond, the Pontiac Market was an opportunity for small businesses to showcase their products. Entrance to the event was free of charge. The event was organized by the Blés D’Or, a local non-profit seniors community group. Vendors who attended the market paid a fee to the Blés D’Or which would go towards funding community events for seniors. Vice-president of the Blés D’Or, Jennifer Larose, said that the Pontiac Market was ideal for both the vendors in attendance and the Blés D’Or as the vendors could showcase their businesses and the Blés D’Or could raise funds for their events. “It brings the community together,” said Larose. “And in the end, that’s our goal as a club.” While market attendees browsed products and chatted with vendors, ECHO the clown entertained children and the young at heart with his skillful balloon art. Members of the grade 6 class at Notre-Dame-de-la-Joie School were also in attendance selling baked goods as a fundraiser for their end-of-year trip to La Ronde theme park in Montreal.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca