Pontiac Museum working to appeal to francophones
Julien St-Jean
Shawville July 23, 2021
The Pontiac Historical Society is looking to make the Pontiac Museum more accessible to French speakers through the development of a bilingual museum guidebook.
Glen Ansell, the museum curator and member of the Pontiac Historical Society, said that the decision to make a guidebook was born out of a surge in French patrons to whom the museum felt it couldn’t give proper tours to. He said that in the past, staff have been able to make do through some basic French language skills, but wanted to offer more than that to French speakers.
