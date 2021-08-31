Pontiac Players take stage at Coronation Hall

Out of Order, a rollicking farce presented by The Pontiac Community Players, concluded its four-night run at Coronation Hall in Bristol on Saturday evening, marking the 11th season of community theatre at the historic venue. The jubilant cast from the Friday performance are (left to right) Deb Stephens, Alyssa Graham, Gavin Murray, Cadence Beck, Leona Lalonde, Connor Stephens, Greg Graham, Emma Findlay, Zion Lekovic and Tanya-Leigh Maguire, who also directed the production.

