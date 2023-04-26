Pontiac Pride rolls the dice on board game night

Brett Thoms Shawville April 22, 2023 Fierté Pontiac Pride held its first board game night at the Little Red Wagon Winery last Saturday. The event was open to anyone to come out a play a wide variety of board games in support of the Pontiac’s LGBTQ Plus community. “We’re trying to raise funds to support our Pride festival, which is coming up in June,” said Pontiac Pride committee member Michele Gagnon. Gagnon explained that the board game night was inspired by similar events held in the city. “It’s just a chance to hang out with our community,” said Gagnon. “We are trying to do one activity per month. So if people want to find out what’s coming up, the best way is to follow our Facebook page or Instagram, which is Fierté Pontiac Pride.” The next event in May will be a paint night hosted in Waltham, though details are still to be determined. “Our purpose is to try to promote inclusivity and diversity within our community and I think that’s really important in the Pontiac,” said Gagnon. “It’s really important to build community especially when we are spread out like this. When you go to the city, it’s easy to find your community there. But here not so much.” Lonterm, Gagnon said that they hope Pontiac Pride grows into an organization capable of offering services to the LGBTQ Plus community, which is something that’s lacking right now in the area.

