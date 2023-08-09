Pontiac Quad Club seeking information after vandalism incident

Connor Lalande Shawville July 30, 2023 Armed with red spray paint, vandals have defaced several trail signs near Bell Lake towards Piconoc Road in the Otter Lake area. According to the Pontiac Quad Club, the vandalism occurred on the evening of July 30 and resulted in the defacement of several English and French signs used by quadists and other trail users for navigation. “What a mess, I wonder if you have any idea how much a sign costs? This gratuitous act is a criminal act,” read a statement released by the club. “These signs are primarily intended to indicate the way forward and without a doubt they can even save lives.” In pictures released by the club, profanities and legibility obscuring lines can be seen on eight signs. Pontiac Quad Club administrators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (819) 650-2264.

