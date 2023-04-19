Brett Thoms Pontiac April 17, 2023 A member of the Teamsters Local 106, the union that represents school bus drivers at Autobus La Salle, told THE EQUITY that members have voted to go on strike sometime during the first week of May. Tara Betts, the Autobus La Salle union delegate, said the vote was held on April 12 and saw 97 per cent of members present at the meeting vote to strike. Drivers for Autobus La Salle take students to various schools across the Pontiac and beyond. The union and Autobus La Salle still have an opportunity to come to an agreement before the strike, though negations have been ongoing since October, according to Betts. THE EQUITY will follow up with more details on the strike, including on the positions of the two sides and more in the coming weeks.

