Pontiac Terry Fox run celebrates 40 years

Less than one month out, organizers of the run expected a repeat of last year. Due to the pandemic, the organization was forced to innovate and held the run virtually in order to prevent the spread of COVID.

The 40th annual “Pontiac Try Like Terry” run comes back to the Pontiac as COVID restrictions that hindered last year’s run ease.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca