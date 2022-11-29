Pontiacer off to the nationals

BRETT THOMS Shawville Nov. 16, 2022 The British Columbia Senior Ladies curling champions, Team Andrews, have a Pontiac connection; Jenn Routliffe who is third on Leanne Andrews’ team. Leanne and Jenn have curled together for 28 years, the other members of the team, Tracy Strecker and Cathy Chapman joined the team this past year. They defeated Team Mary Ann Arsenault in an extra end last March to advance to the nationals. Jenn is the daughter of Helen Routliffe of Fort-Coulonge, she attended PHS where her curling interest began. These ladies are off to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia this week, first game is Dec. 3. Cheering them on from the stands will be Jenn’s mom and Dave, Jenn’s Partner.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca