Promoting art and culture in MRC des Collines

Zainab Al-Mehdar Mrc des Collines Feb. 16, 2022 A long-standing project is run by the MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais, around promoting cultural development in the region. “Cultural projects are often the backbone of communities, bringing citizens together and creating a sense of belonging. We look forward to hearing your project proposals. More than ever we need the breath of fresh air that your ideas bring,” said Marc Carrière, warden of the MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais, in a press release. The Cultural Development agreement signed between the MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais and the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca