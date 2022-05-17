Proposed nuclear waste dump clashes with Canada’s international commitments

The proposed Near Surface Disposal Facility (NSDF) for nuclear waste at Chalk River is a project of high concern for residents of West Quebec. While recognizing that the safe storage of nuclear waste is an immediate and pressing issue, we . . .

The following is an abridged version of a submission by Pontiac Environment Protection (PEP) to the public hearings being convened on May 30 by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) on the proposal by Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) to construct a Near-Surface Disposal Facility (NSDF) at Chalk River for thedisposal of radioactive wastes.

