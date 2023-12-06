Puppet show in Fort Coulonge

PIERRE CYR FORT COULONGE Dec. 4, 2023 A Christmas-themed puppet show entitled La cabane de Sapin is being presented this week for local elementary school children at Cinema Lyn in Fort Coulonge. The story, presented in French, features Cédric, who gets lost in a snowstorm. Fortunately, he is rescued by Santa Claus. The producer of the show is Louis Bergeron who has been a puppeteer for 43 years. Bergeron, who is based in Quebec City, designs everything: sets, puppets, texts, music and lighting. Having given over 6,750 performances of his shows and nearly 3,000 workshop presentations since 1980, he has become a legend in his field. There have been six performances of La cabane de Sapin for children so far this week. A seventh, open to the general public, will be presented on Wednesday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m.. This cultural event has been organized by the Phare Ouest group, with financial support from the Quebec government. Admission is free, but seating is limited. Tickets are available from CHIP FM.

