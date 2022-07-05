Pure Conscience farm welcomes in the new season

Friday June 24th people gathered at Ferme Pure Conscience to welcome in the summer solstice, eat some local produce and take a salsa dancing lesson. Owner Gemma Villavicencio spoke on the event saying “we’re celebrating the beginning of the summer and in the beginning of our of our season, and our vegetables season.” After their dinner of farm to table yak burgers, participants took a salsa lesson taught by Villavicencio. Pictured below is Villavicencio cooking the yak burgers.

