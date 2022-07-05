Quebec Solidaire names Mike Owen Sabagenzi as Pontiac candidate

Eva Baldi Pontiac July 6, 2022 On June 16, Mike Owen Sabagenzi was officially chosen to represent the Quebec Solidaire party in the upcoming provincial election. Sabagenzi was born in Burundi, but his family moved to the municipality of Pontiac when he was young. He attended CEGEP de l’Outaouais and is currently completing his bachelor’s degree in Political Science at University de Sherbrooke. Sabagenzi explains that . . .

