Quebec to inject $1B into public healthcare network
Carole St-Aubin
Pontiac Sep. 24, 2021
Quebec Minister François Legault dubbed the reveal “a small revolution” when speaking about the newly tabled plan to address the severe nursing shortage, during his Sept. 23 press release.
According to Legault, no organization can be efficiently administered when 40 per cent of their employee base is comprised of part-time workers. This issue, the minister said, is at the root of the problem, but this problem prompted other chronic issues such as compulsory overtime and relying on private agencies to alleviate the severe nurse shortage.
