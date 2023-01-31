Quick Hits: News in brief

Brett Thoms

Pontiac January 30, 2023

Campbell’s Bay by-election

Campbell’s Bay announced a by-election to replace Mayor Maurice Beauregard, who passed away last October.

If more than one person announces intentions to run, an election will be held on April 23, 2023, with an advanced polling day being held on April 16.

According to Elections Quebec rules, qualified candidates must have been a resident of Campbell’s Bay for at least 12 months before the day that the notice of the by-election is officially issued (January 24), and be on the official municipal list of electors.

As of right now, Municipal Councillor Raymond Pilon announced his intention to run. “I’d like to take this opportunity to announce that after 17 years as municipal councillor that I am now ready to take the next step and I will be looking for your support to be your next mayor,” Pilon wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 25.

Any qualified resident will be able to submit nomination papers between March 10 and March 24.

The municipality requested and was granted an extension in the deadline to hold a by-election after the passing of Beauregard from the provincial government in order to not overburden the staff of the municipality, as an earlier election would have overlapped with budget and tax time, according to Campbell’s Bay Director General Sarah Bertrand.

Quebec trucks mandated to have monitors installed on engines

As of April 30, 2023, electronic logging devices (ELD) will be mandatory in heavy vehicles. This announcement came from Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Ms. Geneviève Guilbault, along with the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) in a Jan. 23 press release.

This means operators of heavy vehicles like trucks will have to equip their engines with an ELD, which will allow for the recording of their hours of work and periods of rest.

This change comes after amendments to the provincial legislation meant to regulate hours of driving and rest of heavy vehicle drivers (C-24.2, r. 28), and is in an attempt to harmonize rules with other jurisdictions in North America.

“The use of this device will promote better compliance with drivers’ hours of driving and rest and, by the same token, help reduce the risk of fatigue at the wheel. It is a necessary tool that will contribute to better safety on the roads of Quebec,” Guilbault said.

The press release does not specify the practicalities of the installations or the enforcement regime ensuring compliance after April 30.

Two new classes offered in Shawville

An English language training course to pass the Société de formation à distance des commissions scolaires du Québec (SOFAD) exam for the license required to buy pesticides and other materials will be held in Shawville on Feb. 20 and Feb 21.

The course is titled Use of pesticides in agriculture - Shawville, and will cover regulations, health and safety, emergency response impacts, technology and more.

Anyone can sign up for the course at: htps://outaouais-laurentides.upa.qc.ca/producteur/formations/detail/utilisation-des-pesticides-en-milieu-agricole-1-1?fbclid=IwAR0gNZovSrbH1F1TziTxgqH4NktgxaJpt-1pAZFP6VCMPQkDJc1T0dgqfIs

The Pontiac Continuing Education Centre in Shawville is also offering beginner and intermediate French conversation classes. The beginner class is scheduled to be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and the intermediate is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. The classes will run from mid-March to the end of May.

It costs $50 to register for the classes.

To register for the courses contact Chantal Champagne at cchampagne@wqsb.qc.ca.