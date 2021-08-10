Quyon football player touches down in Montreal

Ironically enough, Richardson found out about football through hockey. He was at a hockey tournament in Gatineau when he saw a recruitment booth for minor football, he was able to convince his parents to sign him up and the rest was history. Richardson even recalled why the minor football representatives were attracted to get him registered.

When it comes to football in the Pontiac, one’s options are very limited. Those limitations didn’t stop Quyon native, Rilen Richardson.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca