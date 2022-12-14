Quyon: Jill Young

The Quyon Lions Club hosted their annual Santa Claus Parade on Saturday and it was one of the best parades I’ve ever seen. It was so wonderful. This year marked a return to the Parade of Lights with it commencing at 6 p.m. and traveling through town, lighting up the streets with Christmas spirit. It was fantastic to see so many floats and entries in the parade. A big shout-out to all who participated.

Everyone gathered at the Community Centre afterwards where Santa greeted the children and treats were handed out. There were also hot dogs and hot chocolate for all which was provided by the Quyon Lionettes. First place went to the Quyon Community Association, second place was awarded to the Snowmobilers Club and third place went to Jace Campbell. They were all so well done, I’m sure it was difficult to choose winners. Special thanks also goes out to Gavan’s Hotel for the donation towards the treat bags. It was such a magical, festive evening enjoyed by the whole community. Many thanks to all who were involved in making it happen and especially to Santa Claus— he really is the very best.

Our sympathies to the family of Suzanne Tessier who passed away on Dec. 1 at the age of 67. Sue was well known in our area as the owner of Depanneur du Pontiac in Luskville. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones at this sad time.

Congratulations to Muriel and Ken Foster who are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 15. What an amazing milestone. God bless and love from Susan, Robert, and family.

Birthday wishes are going out to Amelia Dowe on Dec. 14. Happy birthday to my niece, Danica Provost who turns 14 on Dec. 15 and to my aunt Nora Schock and Jenna Laframboise, who are celebrating on the same day. We also have birthday wishes going out to Quinn Young and Brett Stanley on Dec. 17. Happy days to everyone celebrating this week.

I spent a fun weekend watching my nephew Noah play hockey. He is playing Novice for the Pontiac Lions and after several months of practicing they finally got to play their first real game in Aylmer, Que. on Saturday. It was so much fun to watch them out there and to see how excited they were to be playing. I am looking forward to watching him and his teammates as they continue to learn and grow.