Quyon: Jill Young

Wow, it is hard to believe, but here we are, just a few days away from Christmas. It has been such a wonderful festive season so far and I’m so looking forward to the excitement the next week will bring.

This past Sunday, the Quyon Pastoral Charge held their annual Christmas Pageant and the Sunday School children did a fantastic job reminding us of the reason for the season. A big thank you to all of them and their director Lindsay. It was such a joyful, uplifting service. A Christmas Eve service will be held at Wesley United Church at 4 p.m. this year and all are welcome.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Zelma Lapierre who passed away on Dec. 14 at the age of 80. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Zelma’s loved ones as they grieve.

The Quyon Legion hosted their Lower the Heat Fundraiser on Dec. 17 with Larry Chevrier and Arnold Trudeau providing terrific music for all who attended. The Legion has also been selling tickets on an amazing cooler full of Christmas cheer and they held their draw on Saturday with Roy Nugent being the big winner. The Legion will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Party featuring the band Ransom. The evening will also include party favours, a specialty drink, and light lunch. Be sure to drop in at the Legion to get your tickets.

Birthday wishes are going out to Adalyne Young who celebrates on Christmas Day. Happy birthday to Leah Côté on Dec. 28, to Glenda Nitschke on Dec. 29, to my sister Kara Young on New Year’s Eve and to Eric Provost on Jan. 2. Best wishes to everyone celebrating over the next two weeks.

As this will be my last column of the year, I’d like to take a moment to thank everyone for reading and a special thanks to all who have reached out over the past year to share news or special wishes to loved ones. Wising you all a very Merry Christmas, and a safe, happy and healthy New Year.