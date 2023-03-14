Quyon – Jillian Young

Congratulations to Kristen (Woolsey) and Matt Curley on the arrival of their first child on March 5. They welcomed a baby boy named Brooks Ryan. Best wishes to Kristen and Matt and all of their family as they settle in with their new little bundle of blue.

My family enjoyed some March break fun last week, as my brother organized a Family Skate at the Shawville Arena Thursday evening for family and friends. We had a great time skating, then enjoyed a pizza party at Luke’s house after. On Friday, I fulfilled a birthday gift to my niece Danica by taking her shopping and out for lunch. We then joined cousins for a matinee movie. We had a great time and made the most of the March break.

It was a busy and fun-filled weekend in Quyon, as our town returned to its amazing St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and traditions. We kicked things off on Saturday, with the younger women of the Quyon Pastoral Charge hosting the annual Irish Tea. Our last in person tea was held in 2020, the day before everything was shut down due to Covid. Last year, we hosted a take-out tea, which was very successful but it was lovely to be able to host in person again this year. There was a great turn-out and we are so grateful to all who attended. It was a terrific success.

On Saturday afternoon, the Quyon Legion held their St Paddy’s Day Kitchen Party with a fantastic crowd out to enjoy the music and fun. It was great to see so many local musicians sharing their talents at the Legion. What a fabulous way to get the St. Pat’s celebrations going.

Then on Sunday, Quyon was buzzing as the legendary St. Patrick’s Day party returned to Gavan’s Hotel. There was great anticipation for the event, with the CTV News feature by Joel Haslam airing last Thursday and the excitement over the new ownership at Gavan’s. A huge crowd packed into the hotel for a day full of amazing music and entertainment with Gail Gavan hosting the event that included The Valley Irish, The Schwartz Family, Cal Cummings, amazing step dancers,and so much more. It was a sea of green and it was wonderful to see so many St. Pat’s revelers back to enjoy the best party in the Ottawa Valley.

If you missed the St. Paddy’s Day parties this past weekend, you’ll have another chance to celebrate as Gavan’s will be hosting a Drown the Shamrock party on March 18. The event will feature music by Cecilia & Brandy & Port. Doors open at 11 a.m. and it is sure to be another great time.

Birthday wishes are going out to Ellard Kennedy on March 15, to Ryan Woermke as he celebrates on St. Patrick’s Day, to Michael McCann and Tayler Campbell on March 19 and to Annie Schwartz on March 21. Best wishes to everyone celebrating special occasions this week.